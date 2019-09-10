Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Late Monday night, officers with the Asheville Police Department were called to a crash involving two vehicles, and a home.
According to Police, the accident happened just before 11 p.m. on Johnston Boulevard where two vehicles crashed into one another, then one of the cars ran into the home.
Police say the driver who crashed into the home was suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators are still working to determine if the gunshot and crash are somehow tied together. Police say at this time it's unclear.
According to police, people were at home at the time of the accident but no one inside was hurt.
We're told in total, two people from the vehicles were taken to the hospital with what officers called non-life threatening injuries.
At the time of writing, officers did not know if the two victims were still in the hospital. Police are continuing to investigate this case.
