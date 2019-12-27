GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers are investigating after a vehicle collided with a house in Greenville County on Friday afternoon.
The crash happened just after 1 p.m. at a house on Old Easley Bridge Road near Stallings Road, according to the SCHP website.
A burgundy minivan or SUV appeared to be involved.
No injuries were reported.
The Parker Fire District also responded.
MORE NEWS - Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.