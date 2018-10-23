WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Walhalla police said they are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the Burger King on Blue Ridge Boulevard Tuesday.
Police said the crash happened just after 11 a.m.
Jennifer Wilson shared photos with FOX Carolina showing a large hole in the building and a vehicle, either a SUV or minivan, completely inside the restaurant.
There is no word yet if anyone was hurt or what led to the crash.
