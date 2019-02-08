Lyman, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A vehicle damaged a hydrant on Highway 358 in Lyman SC, the Startex-Jackson-Wellford-Duncan Water District.
This damage forced SJWD Water District to issue a Boil Water Advisory for the following area of our district:
The main was shut down on Holly Springs Rd. between Pine Ridge Rd. and Highway 129. This emergency shut down impacted approximately 100 customers.
It included three area businesses: Spinx, Burger King, and the Dialysis Center located on Highway 358. These companies were notified directly by SJWD representatives.
The repair has been made and the lines are currently being flushed.
Samples will be collected for Bacteriological analysis by 1:30 p.m. The results will be available tomorrow from their lab based on the time they were delivered today.
When the bacteriological results confirm the water is safe to consume, SJWD will officially repeal the advisory.
