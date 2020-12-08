Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two people in Greenville suffered minor injuries following a crash that ended with a car in flames.
According to the Greenville Fire Department, firefighters responded to a crash along College and Academy Streets just before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Details of the crash aren't known at this time, but firefighters tell us one of the vehicles hit a crosswalk post, puncturing the gas tank. Firefighters believe an electrical short in the post, ignited the fuel, setting the car on fire.
We're told there was no one inside the vehicle when the fire began.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and EMS transported both people to the hospital.
We've reached out to police for additional details on the crash. We'll update as we know more.
