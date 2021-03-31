SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The SCDOT tweeted Thursday afternoon that the exit ramp from I-26 East onto I-85 South was closed due a vehicle fire.
The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m.
Drivers attempting to get off on Exit 18-A can continue to 19-A and take Business 85 South to reconnect with I-85 South.
See realtime traffic updates on our FOX Carolina traffic page.
There is no word yet on any injuries connected to the incident. We are making calls to learn more.
