ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A vehicle fire on the interstate in Anderson County caused a slowdown Wednesday morning, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

SCDOT said the incident was located on I-85 northbound near exit 21.

At the time, the two left lanes of the interstate were closed.

