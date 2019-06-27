Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash along Taylor Road in Greenville.
According to troopers the crash happened around 8:26 a.m. close to the Memorial Drive Extension. Details of what caused the crash are unknown at this time, but we do know that one vehicle was flipped over.
Troopers say the accident caused victims to be entrapped inside the vehicle.
Right now we don't have word on the severity of their injuries or their current condition.
We'll update when more information becomes available.
