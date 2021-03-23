Venues and planners keep up with wedding boom after 2020's postponements
GREENVILLE, SC (Fox Carolina) - Wedding season is upon us, and brides and grooms are getting ready to say "I do" this year after having to say "I can't" last year when the pandemic shut nearly everything down.
Because of this big, wedding boom, venues are just trying to keep up, after being empty this time back in 2020.
The Rutherford, in Greenville, says they have at least one wedding booked every weekend up until July; this, compared to last year where every March and April wedding was canceled, and many after were postponed.
Now, 30 to 40 percent of the dates they have booked this season are postponed weddings.
The Rutherford also says brides and grooms are having more weddings on Fridays and Sundays than usual, instead of the more-common Saturdays.
There are even some off-peak dates planned, such as in unpopular months like January.
Newly-wed Kelly Vaughn, of Greenville, had to postpone her March 14, 2020 wedding she had been looking forward too all of her life.
"We ended up having a wedding in the little, garden, common area of my husband's family church, in Belton," Vaughn said, "After we left, we got some to-go food at Olive Garden and went home.
Her story echoes those of many other brides planning weddings during a pandemic.
"It was big letdown, but I was kind of lucky, because some of my vendors stuck with me and by my side, but some of them did not, which was fine—given the circumstances, but we ended up planning the wedding for this coming May. And we're very excited about that," Vaughn said.
Event Planner Katie Williams, of Greenville, says some couples are having weddings on weekdays.
"That's how we're making a lot of this happen is their wedding's on a Friday or Sunday. And somebody who had already booked that Saturday, they're kind of already an original 2020 wedding. Some of those 2020 couples had to pick a Friday, a Sunday, a Thursday to make this work," Williams said.
Williams says it's back to business as usual, but with a huge peak.
"April 10th through July 4th, we have about 30 weddings to get through. So, it's non-stop," Williams said.
Williams suggests to brides to not have a wedding where they're uncomfortable. If you have to postpone or have a small ceremony, have one you won't regret later. And choose a venue that can accommodate your guests and keep everyone safe.
Vaughn says she's getting married again on May 1, on she and her husband's one-year anniversary weekend.
The Rutherford says they're finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, with business busier than before the pandemic. They already have bookings for 2022 and inquiries about 2023, hopefully without the pandemic ruining plans.
