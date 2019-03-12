(FOX Carolina) - Tuesday morning, multiple customers with Verizon are reporting on twitter they are experiencing outages with SMS texting.
According to company responses on the Verizon wireless customer support page of twitter (@VZWSupport), Verizon says they are aware of an issue impacting texting services for some customers.
Verizon says their engineers are aware and are working diligently to resolve it.
According to a third party website called Downdetector the outages are spanning the east coast from Florida to parts New England.
We'll update if we learn anything else.
