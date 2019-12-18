Verizon Outage
(Source: Downdetector.com)

Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - This morning, Verizon is working to fix outages that span across several states. 

According to downdetector.com, the Greenville Spartanburg area is being affected by the outage along with most of the eastern United States.   

Verizon customer service is responding to a multitude of message on social media regarding the outage. 

Some customers are unable to make calls or send texts.  9-11 is reportedly still functioning.  At this time, there is no estimated time for a fix according to a tweet sent by Reno Police.

We'll update as more becomes available. 

More news: Troopers: Car overturns, ejects driver in fatal Pickens County collision

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.