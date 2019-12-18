Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - This morning, Verizon is working to fix outages that span across several states.
According to downdetector.com, the Greenville Spartanburg area is being affected by the outage along with most of the eastern United States.
Verizon customer service is responding to a multitude of message on social media regarding the outage.
Some customers are unable to make calls or send texts. 9-11 is reportedly still functioning. At this time, there is no estimated time for a fix according to a tweet sent by Reno Police.
Verizon Wireless subscribers are unable to connect to certain LANDLINE phone numbers, including 334-COPS.**This is NOT affecting 9-1-1 **If you need to contact RPD non-emergency, please use a landline phone or a mobile phone from a different carrier. (1/2)— Reno Police (@RenoPolice) December 18, 2019
Verizon has advised us this is a nationwide outage and there is no estimated ETA for a fix. Remember, 9-1-1 is still for life-threatening emergencies only, or use https://t.co/mkW3p1kJR1 to report most past-tense crimes. Thank you! (2/2)— Reno Police (@RenoPolice) December 18, 2019
We'll update as more becomes available.
