(FOX CAROLINA) This Veteran's Day weekend, the Upstate is honoring all who have served and are serving with events and discounts as a way to say thank you for their service.
Here are each of the events or promotions happening for both veterans and active duty military members in our area:
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 10
-- Five Forks Dental Care Inc. in Simpsonville is offering free dental care to veterans for the fourth year in a row. The office is offering their services from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
-- The City of Simpsonville is hosting a weekend long celebration beginning with a special dinner on Saturday.
The dinner, hosted and sponsered by Golden Creek Baptist Church in Liberty, will provide free meals to veterans who have registered through the Veterans Affairs Office. It will go on from 4-6 p.m.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 11
The day of the holiday, various businesses are offering discounts or free food/drink to service members.
-- BI-LO is offering an 11% discount on qualifying grocery purchases to both veterans and active duty military members on Sunday.
People can also donate to 'Folds of Honor' through Monday the 12. The fund provides scholarships for spouses and children of fallen or disabled servicemen and women.
-- Following Saturday's dinner, The City of Simpsonville continues their holiday weekend long celebration with a parade on Sunday.
The city will put on a military parade in Liberty at 2 p.m. It will begin and end at the Performing Arts Center on W. Main Street. Hundreds of veterans will be walking or riding in the parade.
Finally, the city will put on a "Salute to Veterans" at the Pickens County Performing Arts Center at 4 p.m. The performance will end with a special surprise for one local vet!
-- Participating Red Robin locations will be offering a free Red's Double Burger to veterans and active duty military members. The burger comes with the restaurant's staple bottomless steak fries!
-- All participating Iron Hill Brewery locations will honor service members with a free burger and non-alcoholic beverage of their choice. The honor extends through Monday.
-- Doughnut loving service members are in for a treat Sunday at Upstate Dunkin's restaurants! Veterans and active duty members will receive one free donut of their choosing.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 12
-- Bon Secours St. Francic Eastside is holding a Veteran's Day service at 11 a.m. Southside High School's Honor Guard will post the Colors and National Anthem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.