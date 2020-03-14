INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate veteran needs a hand up after his home was destroyed in a house fire Saturday morning.
73-year-old Harry Strickland's home went up in flames around 7 a.m., destroying everything inside and claiming three of his dogs' lives. Right now, he and his family are working to clean up and navigate the trauma of losing the house.
"I seen smoke, so I got up and come up, went out the back door, started hollering for help," Strickland told us. But by the time the fire department showed up, it was too late.
"I couldn't even go back in."
As his family works to clean up the home and move forward, they've set up a GoFundMe where you can donate to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.