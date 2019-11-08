Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Two veterans in our community are asking for help finding a missing pit bull.
Rickie White says she lost her pit bull while taking it to visit her brother in the hospice unit at the Charles George VA in Oteen, NC outside of Asheville.
According to White, the pit bull, named Gremmi got spooked and ran off Thursday night around 10:00 p.m.
White says Gremmi is 2-years-old and doesn't bite. She is wearing a purple collar that could be torn with the tags fallen off.
White says she and VA police searched extensively for the dog in the area but didn't find her.
Anyone who has seen the dog is asked to call Rickie White at 828-246-7225 or contact the VA police at 828-298-7911.
More news: Deputies: 13-year-old boy safe, hours-long standoff ends peacefully in Fountain Inn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.