GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- In honor of Veterans Day, Many businesses around the area are offering freebies and deals on November 11.
Here is a list of some of the deals available this Veterans Day. We will update this list as more businesses announce their participation!
Applebees
The deals that Applebees is offering this Veterans Day differs based on where you are. According to Applebees, you should contact your local restaurant to find out more about their offers.
More information: Veterans Day (applebees.com)
Chilis
Chilis is offering a free meal to all veterans and active military members this Veterans Day. Only certain meals are eligible for this promotion. You can find all of the meals included in this deal on their website.
More information: FREE Veterans Day Meals 2021 | Veterans Day Deals | Chili's
Publix
Publix is offering veterans, active military personnel and their families 10% off on groceries on November 11. The offer is valid for all items except prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps, and money services.
More information: Veterans Day Discount | Publix Super Markets
Golden Corral
Golden Corral is holding a Military Appreciation event this year on November 11 from 5:00 p.m. until they close. Anyone who served in the military will receive a "thank you" dinner during the event.
More information: Military Appreciation Night | Golden Corral Buffet Restaurants
Red Lobster
Red Lobster is offering veterans, active-duty military and reservists a free appetizer or dessert on Veterans Day. The offer is available to any guest that can show a valid military ID or proof of service. The list of eligible appetizers and deserts is online.
More information: Red Lobster
