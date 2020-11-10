GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - In honor of Veterans Day, many restaurants and businesses are offering freebies, deals, and events to honor veterans and active-duty members Wednesday, November 11.
Here's a list of some of the best freebies, deals, and events:
Veteran's Day dedication ceremony at Anderson Mall
On Wednesday November 11th, 2020 Anderson Mall will be having a wall dedication ceremony/event honoring the community’s Veterans by mounting a plaque underneath our American flag wall next to Rejuvenate Church and JCPenney.
Samsung drive-thru Veterans Day Luncheon
On Saturday Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. veterans will be able to drive-through the event at the Veteran’s Affairs office in Newberry and pick up a meal for four catered by Ronnie’s Buffet and Grill. They will also receive numerous Samsung items to combat COVID-19 including a mask, lanyard, and hand sanitizer. The Newberry County Veteran's Affair's Office is located on 1865 Wilson Road.
Free online concert by the U.S. Air Force Band
On November 11, 2020, in celebration of Veteran's Day, The U.S. Air Force Band will be presenting a free online concert featuring country stars Chris Janson and Kellie Pickler hosted by ESPN's Malika Andrews.
Watch it on Facebook here.
Watch it on YouTube here.
Songwriters Cafe: Virtual Concert Series Fundraiser
O'Charley's is sponsoring a free online benefit concert series, called the Songwriters Cafe, to support Folded Flag. On Wednesday, will be re-airing past performances, including those headlined by Russell Dickerson and Tenille Arts, as we work to reach our goal of raising $500,000 for Folded Flag. The show will air from 5-8pm ct/6-9pm.
Watch concert here.
10% off discount at Publix
Publix is offering veterans, active military personnel and their families a 10% discount on Veterans Day for instore purchases only. Visit here for more details.
Free QuikTrip Drink at QT
To show appreciation this Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11th, QT is giving a free self-serve coffee or fountain drink to any active or former military members. By showing a military ID at checkout, members can redeem their free coffee or drink at any QT location during any hour of the day on Veterans Day.
10% off discount at Academy Sports + Outdoors
Academy Sports + Outdoors is proud to show our appreciation for Veterans, active-duty and reserve service members, First Responders, and their immediate family members by offering 10% off their entire purchase in-store and online at Academy.com through November 11.
Free Donut, letters & Gift Cards at Dunkin Donuts
Dunkin’ is once again celebrating Veterans Day by showing its appreciation and support for those who truly keep America running. In a sweet salute to the brave members of the armed forces, on Wednesday, November 11, veterans and active duty military are invited to participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide for a free donut of their choice, no purchase necessary*.
Bonefish Grill
Bonefish Grill is offering a Heroes Discount offering 10% off all service members, veterans and first responders’ checks all day, every day with show of valid ID.
Outback Steakhouse
Outback Steakhouse is saluting our heroes with a FREE Bloomin’ Onion and Coke product to all active & retired military on 11/11 for Veterans Day.
Zaxby's
Zaxby's is offering a FREE Boneless Wings Meal to anyone with proof of military service all day on Wednesday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day. This offer is available systemwide at participating locations while supplies last.
For more Veterans Day deals and discounts, visit militarybenefits.info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.