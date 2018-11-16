ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Just thinking about her father makes Christi Evans smile, even though it’s still hard to talk about it.
“He was diagnosed with cancer in October,” Evans said.
Her father, Lt. John Gerick, and her were very close and had a bond cancer couldn’t even break.
“It was very aggressive, it was very quick,” Evans said.
Her father received his draft orders during the Vietnam War. He served in the Navy and retired in Texas where he died. Christi Evans was right by his side at a hospital.
“They had a brochure for the veterans - they honored them,” Evans said.
Her family agreed to participate in a program to honor veterans.
“When he passed- and it was very emotional, very reverent, very respectful,” she said.
Nurses and doctors who were available escorted his body to a hearse, draped with an American flag.
“Anybody’s who’s available honors them. If you’re military you salute, but the rest of the staff put their hand over their heart,” she said.
“We’ve been able to create a process that will allow us to honor vets in a very distinguished and wonderful way,” Mike Johnston said.
He’s the director of Spiritual Care at ANMED Health and oversees the new veteran ceremonies.
“When a veteran comes into the hospital we do make a note of that in our electronic medical records,” Johnston said. “If they pass away we do an announcement on the floor signifying the veteran, the veteran’s rank , and that he or she passed away. Their body will be draped with an American Flag and escorted down .”
Christi Evans says it’s a salute to her father and now to other veterans as well. The veteran salute ceremonies don’t take place without a family’s permission.
