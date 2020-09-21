Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today, members of a national veterans organization headquartered in the Upstate presented a check to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
The WLS Foundation handed over a check for $20,000 to Sheriff Chad McBride in memory of fallen K-9 deputy Roscoe.
President and CEO Patrick Elswick says the money was raised through multiple fundraisers including a GoFundMe, sticker sales, donations, coin sales and t-shirt sales.
"Our non-profit helps veterans and first responders and so when we knew this happened in our hometown, we knew we had to do something," Elswick said.
Sheriff Chad McBride said, "We can't thank the community enough for all the support and the people at WLS. It was a tough loss, losing Roscoe, but we appreciate the community we're in and they support they've given us."
Sheriff McBride said the funds will be used to purchase another K-9 and with the community's generosity they may be able to purchase two new K-9 deputies.
The WLS Foundation helps veterans with PTSD, suicide prevention and intervention. They provide nature therapy, veteran outreach and navigation services such as financial planning, legal services, and employment counseling.
To learn more about their organization, or to donate, click here.
