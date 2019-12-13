Veterans, strangers, pay respects to homeless vet during memorial service

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The rain poured and so did the love as many gathered with warm hearts to show comfort in the cold. Veterans also attended a memorial service to say goodbye to a soldier, an Army veteran, and a brother, they've never met.
“I know what he’s done, I know where he’s been," Larry Brackett said.
He's the ride captain with the Patriot Guard Riders. He and others stood in honor of a stranger and with a story they know well.
“It’s just the respect that we have for them. I don’t think they’re given enough credit for what they do," Brackett said.“I’m a Vietnam veteran myself, we weren’t exactly popular when we came home.”
Now, Private Second Class William Rowland, a homeless veterans will find a resting place at the M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson County. So, even though Rowland had some family who attended, he left with even more.
“All these other veterans that have come out, I appreciate it," Lola Rowland said.
She used to be married to Private Rowland and attended the service with their son.
“I’m just grateful for everyone and what they’ve done," she said.
The military service brought patriotic prayer and a eulogy in honor of Rowland.
“Some of the veterans we have that return or have served are homeless, destitute," Jeff Fultz said.
Fultz, a retired marine, is the superintendent of the cemetery. He told veterans about Private Rowland and they showed him support.
"Helping the veterans, helping their families cope with one of the hardest things you can ever go through in life- I’m very honored to do it every day," Fultz said.
They all gave a final farewell for a friend.
