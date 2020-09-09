Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement in Anderson County got a warm token of appreciation Wednesday. Vets Helping Vets Anderson is an organization that started in 2014. This year, they wanted to recognize local veterans, but also officers protecting and serving right here at home.
A small crowd gathered at the Veterans Memorial in Anderson for Wednesday’s recognition. Local veterans showed up back in uniform to celebrate law enforcement in Anderson County, letting them know they’re backing them.
Organizer Jesse Taylor says the service is simply to say “thank you”. Plus, they presented wooden plaques to Sheriff Chad McBride and Police Chief Jim Stewart reading “We have your back, supported by veterans helping veterans”.
“This means a lot. It says duty, honor courage. Even though we’re not in the military, we’re out there everyday,” said Chief Jim Stewart.
“It’s great to have the support and what better group than the veterans to share that with us today.”
Plus, handmade quilts of valor were presented and wrapped around 10 veterans from different branches of military. They were together by volunteers with the intent to bring healing, peace and comfort to those like local Navy Veteran Bob Fellers.
“My ship went to Vietnam. When we came back we weren’t treated very well so it’s nice to see the difference today as opposed to what it was in the 70’s,” said Fellers.
This was the first time Vets Helping Vets presented plaques to the sheriff and police chief. The founder says they have weekly and are always thinking of ways to continue serving one another. The next event they’re planning for is the Veterans Day parade in November.
