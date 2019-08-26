LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Vice President Mike Pence arrived in the Upstate just after 3 p.m. on Monday.
The vice president arrived with Sen. Lindsey Graham aboard Air Force Two at Donaldson Center.
The vice president spoke to supports on the tarmac for a few minutes before departing. Governor Henry McMaster was at the airfield to welcome the viceo president.
Pence will next head to Anderson County to tour the Sargent Metal Fabricators plant.
At 4:40 p.m. Mr. Pence is scheduled to speak at the USMCA: A Better Deal for American Workers event hosted by America First Policies in Anderson.
Lastly, Vice President Pence will be headlining a fundraiser for SC Congressman Jeff Duncan. Duncan will host Vice President Mike Pence as the keynote speaker at the 9th annual Faith & Freedom BBQ on August 26, 2019 at 6:00 pm in the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center.
“It’s an incredible honor to welcome Vice President Mike Pence to the Third District to keynote the annual Faith & Freedom BBQ,” said Duncan. “Vice President Pence has been working hand in hand with President Donald Trump to Make America Great Again! The Vice President is a friend and a strong conservative ally fighting for our beloved liberties against the radical socialist agenda that is spreading among the Democrat Party. He is a fearless fighter and defender of the Constitution, and it’s an immense honor to have him join the largest gathering of conservatives in South Carolina.”
Tickets are $35 per person or $60 per couple. In appreciation for their service, all veterans, guardsmen, first responders, and their families may claim free tickets for the event as supplies last. Tickets may be purchased or claimed online at JeffDuncan.com
