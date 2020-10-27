GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Trump Campaign announced Monday that Vice President Mike Pence would make a campaign stop in Greenville on Tuesday.
The vice president spoke at the Donaldson Center airport at 3:30 p.m. during a Make America Great Again rally.
SC GOP Chairman Drew McKissick said South Carolina's Republicans were glad to welcome Pence back to the area.
"It's no secret the Trump Administration is friends with South Carolina. From Senator Lindsey Graham to Governor Henry McMaster, we have a solid relationship with the Trump White House," McKissick said in a news release. "We're proud to welcome back Vice President Pence and we look forward to reelecting him and President Trump for another four years."
The vice president flew into Donaldson Center aboard Air Force Two and then was transported by motorcade to the Jet Center where he addressed supporters in a hangar.
Doors opened at 1:30 p.m. and closed at 3 p.m.
The airport is located at 126 Club Loop Road.
The vice president began his day with a campaign stop on Greensboro, NC and will also travel to Wilmington to finish off his visit to the Carolinas.
