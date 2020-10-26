GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Trump Campaign announced Monday that Vice President Mike Pence will make a campaign stop in Greenville on Tuesday.
The vice president will speak at the Donaldson Center airport at 3:30 p.m. during a Make America Great Again rally.
Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and close at 3 p.m.
Click here to register to attend the rally.
The airport is located at 126 Club Loop Road.
RELATED - At least 5 of Vice President Pence's aides test positive for coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.