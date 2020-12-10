GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Vice President Mike Pence will visit Greenville on Thursday.
According to the Office of the Vice President, Pence will be speaking at a roundtable discussion highlighting the public-private partnership to combat the coronavirus, Operation Warp Speed and South Carolina’s plan to operationalize vaccinations once approved.
The roundtable will be held at the USC School of Medicine on the Prisma Greenville Memorial Campus at 11:30 a.m.
The Vice President is expected to arrive via Air Force Two to Donaldson Center at 11 a.m.
Following the stop in Greenville, the Vice President will travel to an event in Augusta, Georgia.
Look for live coverage of the Vice President's visit on FOXCarolina.com.
MORE NEWS: Biden picks retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to be his secretary of defense, source says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.