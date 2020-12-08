GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Vice President Mike Pence will visit Greenville on Thursday.
According to the Office of the Vice President, Pence will be speaking at a round table discussion highlighting the public-private partnership to combat the coronavirus, Operation Warp Speed and South Carolina’s plan to operationalize vaccinations once approved.
Following the stop in Greenville, the Vice President will travel to an event in Augusta, Georgia.
We'll update as we learn more about the visit.
