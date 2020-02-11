COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Vice President Mike Pence will visit South Carolina on Thursday, according to a news release.
Pence will attend a “Trump Victory luncheon” in Columbia before heading to Charleston where he will speak to the South Carolina Corps of Cadets at the Citadel and participate in a Citadel Republican Society Patriot Dinner.
Pence will return to Washington, D.C. that same evening.
