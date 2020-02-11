Pence Arizona

Vice President Mike Pence talks to the gathered employees of Caterpillar during a visit to the Tinaja Hills Demonstrations and Learning Center, Green Valley, Ariz., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

 Kelly Presnell

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Vice President Mike Pence will visit South Carolina on Thursday, according to a news release.

Pence will attend a “Trump Victory luncheon” in Columbia before heading to Charleston where he will speak to the South Carolina Corps of Cadets at the Citadel and participate in a Citadel Republican Society Patriot Dinner.

Pence will return to Washington, D.C. that same evening.

