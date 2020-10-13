Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris will be in Western North Carolina campaigning for the 2020 election.
Harris will travel to both Asheville and Charlotte during her visit to the state.
Ahead of the visit, the Biden campaign released two videos to North Carolinians encouraging voters to vote early. The videos featured Presidential candidate Joe Biden and Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris respectively.
"We have been waiting for this moment for nearly four years: the chance to vote for a new president and a brighter future for our country. And you have a few easy and convenient ways to vote early and make sure your voice is heard. So let’s make a plan,” says Kamala Harris in the video. “First, vote-by-mail is already underway...You can also vote early in-person, starting October 15th. Either way, you’ll be one of the first voters to move our country forward.”
This will be the fifth trip to North Carolina by the Biden Campaign featuring either Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Dr. Jill Biden or Doug Emhoff, but their first trip to Western North Carolina.
The most recent visit to the state was by Dr. Jill Biden on October 6 speaking at the GOTV rallies in Greenville and Fayetteville, NC.
Details of Harris' visit have not yet been announced, we'll update as we learn more.
