Spartanburg, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A 'dangerous' dog has been caught in the area by Duncan Police Department.
The dog appeared in the Wheeler Street area and is said to be a white pitbull with a limp. The dog could possibly be injured/scared. Duncan officials reported that the dog is vicious and to stay clear from it.
