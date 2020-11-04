LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Voters in Laurens County elected Vickie Cheek to be the next coroner on Tuesday.
Cheek had been serving as interim coroner after the county's previous coroner, Nick Nichols, passed away.
Cheek released this statement Wednesday morning:
"It was an honor to be appointed as Interim Coroner after the unexpected death of long time Coroner, Nick Nichols, in December and now to be elected as Coroner. I have worked for the Coroner's Office for almost 20 years. To serve the citizens of Laurens County is my passion and was a calling from God. I will continue to serve each family with professionalism, compassion, and empathy. I will always be appreciative of the confidence Laurens County citizens have placed in me."
