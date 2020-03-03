LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Laurens County Coroner's Office has a newly appointed leader.
Chief Deputy Director Vickie Cheek has been manning the Laurens County Coroner's Office following the unexpected death of Coroner F.G. "Nick" Nichols.
On Tuesday, Cheek announced that she had been appointed by South Carolina Governor McMaster as the head of the office.
Cheek worked under Nichols for 19 years. She says she considers the honor of working with the Coroner's Office "God's calling" in her life, and is excited to serve the Laurens County community in her new role.
"I want to thank Governor Henry McMaster and the delegates, my family, the Nichols family and everyone that has given me encouragement, support and prayers over the past few weeks," Cheek said in a release. "I appreciate this opportunity and will focus my energy on serving our community well and carrying on the legacy of high standards Mr. Nichols has left behind."
