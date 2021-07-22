Shooting at Club Swagg
Deputies respond to shooting at Club Swagg on White Horse Road after one person had been shot (FOX CAROLINA/July 22,2021).
Shooting at Club Swagg
Deputies respond to shooting at Club Swagg on White Horse Road after one person had been shot (FOX CAROLINA/July 22,2021).
Shooting at Club Swagg
Deputies respond to shooting at Club Swagg on White Horse Road after one person had been shot (FOX CAROLINA/July 22,2021).
Shooting at Club Swagg
Deputies respond to shooting at Club Swagg on White Horse Road after one person had been shot (FOX CAROLINA/July 22,2021).
Shooting at Club Swagg
Deputies respond to shooting at Club Swagg on White Horse Road after one person had been shot (FOX CAROLINA/July 22,2021).
Shooting at Club Swagg
Deputies respond to shooting at Club Swagg on White Horse Road after one person had been shot (FOX CAROLINA/July 22,2021).
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened at Club Swagg in Greenville County.
Deputies say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. regarding a gunshot victim. Once deputies arrived on scene they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, says deputies.
They went to say the man was treated for serious injuries but later updated on Friday that the victim passed away.
Deputies currently do not have any suspect information at this time.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
MORE NEWS: Troopers: Child injured in hit and run incident in Greenville County
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.