ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an officer involved shooting from Monday night.
According to SLED, deputies responded to a call for service regarding a reported domestic situation. Upon arrival, shots were fired during a confrontation between an armed man and a deputy from the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office. The man was shot and killed during the incident. No other injuries were reported.
The man was identified by the Abbeville County Coo as 54-year-old Evin Kimberly Payne.
SLED said their assistance investigating this shooting was requested by the sheriff's office.
We have reached out to the sheriff's office for more information on this incident.
The Abbeville County Coroner's Office is continuing to investigate the incident along with SLED, according to a release.
The incident in Abbeville County was the 18th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2021, according to SLED. There were 49 in the year of 2020.
