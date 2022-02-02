Paramedics ambulance hospital emt ems generic
SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner's Office said a 71-year-old man died almost a month later after a camper fire.

We're told on Jan. 8, a camper fire was reported at 3:52 a.m. The victim was flown to the Joseph Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia. 

The coroner said the victim, James Warren, passed Feb. 2 from thermal and smoke inhalation injuries.

