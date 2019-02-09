SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a person had passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash Friday night.
According to troopers, at 11:13 p.m. Friday, the driver of a 2016 KIA was traveling Northbound on I-85 Business when they veered off the right side of the road.
Troopers say the car hit the guard rail and then crossed over to the left side of the roadway where they went into the median.
The driver was not seatbelted at the time of the incident. They were injured and transported to the hospital, where they unfortunately did not make it.
The Spartanburg County Coroner later identified the victim as 52-year-old Nathaniel Rhodes of Parker Drive in Spartanburg. Rhodes succumbed to his injuries at 12:13 a.m. at SRMC.
Troopers said there are no charges related to the accident. An investigation is pending a forensic examination and toxicology reports.
