GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The daughter and mother of a woman killed in Cherokee County spoke about prior threats and violence by the man accused in her death Monday during a bond hearing.
Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said Michael Goode Jr. was arrested on May 17 after confessing to the killing of Mildred Motes, who had been his girlfriend.
Motes, 34, was found dead earlier that day at a home on Massey Drive.
Goode was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Motes’ mother and daughter addressed the court when Goode appeared for a bond hearing Monday morning.
Cheyenne Motes, the victim's daughter, told the judge that Goode had made threats to kill Motes multiple times.
The mother recounted multiple instances of physical violence.
“He beat my daughter all the time,” She said. Adding, “He tried to run her over in the yard twice and put a knife to her throat twice.”
Goode also addressed the court, claiming that Motes’ mother was “not telling the truth.”
He also apologized, telling the court, “I’m just sorry.”
The judge denied bond on both charges and ordered Goode to avoid contact with Motes’ family.
