Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - The coroner's office and Greenwood Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred early Tuesday morning.
Police tell FOX Carolina the shooting happened shortly after midnight on Thornbrook Court. Officers say that the victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the head.
The coroner's office said the victim was taken to Self-Regional Healthcare.
According to the coroner, 22-year-old Zykevious Ramsey, of Moseley Road, died at 2:46 a.m.
The coroner's office says his manner of death is still being investigated and the cause of death will be released when an autopsy is completed.
We spoke to Ramsey's older sister Jada Leverette. Laverette told us her entire family is heartbroken. Laverette said to the person who did this,"you took a loving and caring father, a brother, a uncle and it hurt."
Laverette said at the time of the shooting, her brother's girlfriend and one month old were inside their apartment.
"I just want everyone to know he loving, he was kind, he was caring, and if he could do anything for you he would," his sister said. "He was my backbone, anything I needed or asked for, even when my kids was younger, he was everything to me because he helped me. He was my help."
At this time, police do not have a suspect to name, but they said they have been investigating since the incident and interviewing potential witnesses.
This case continues to be investigated by the Greenwood Coroner's Office and the Greenwood Police Department.
