GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a gunshot victim at a gas station Monday night.
Deputies say a male victim was shot at least one time around 8:30 p.m. by someone in a vehicle that pulled up next to the victim. The sheriff's office says the shooting happened while the victim was stopped at a stop light near the intersection of Augusta Road and Frontage Road. Deputies say a second person in the victim's car was unharmed in the shooting.
Following the shooting, the victim made their way to the QT on Grove Road where deputies met the victim and rendered aid until EMS arrived to transport the victim to the hospital.
Deputies say the condition of the victim is unknown. The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
