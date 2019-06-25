Victims' family members of unsolved homicide cases call for justice during Greenwood rally

GREENWOOD, SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) For Cynthia Patterson, the emotional scars of losing her son may never heal.
“It’s just really heartbreaking," she said.“He was very sincere, very sweet, loving, caring," Ramsey said.
On June 4, someone shot and killed her son Zykevious Ramsey and even though the case is unsolved she has a message for her son's killer.
“I do forgive you, but I just want you to turn yourself in," she said.
She's one of several victims' family members who says they need answers.
“She was like Heaven, like her name, she was Heaven- you meet her, she was joyful," Adaia Brown said.
She's 8-year-old Heaven Frazier's mother.
Deputies with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office say Mike Frazier shot and killed his daughter Heaven, his girlfriend Natasha McDonald, and then shot and killed himself.
However, Adaia Brown and her family don't believe that.
“You got to many of these people, young people, older people getting killed," Brown said.
The group met at the steps of the Greenwood County Courthouse for a rally sponsored by Greenwood's Black Lives Matter chapter. They called for justice for victims.
“We want to highlight it, bring it back to the forefront, and see if we can’t get some of these cases solved," Bruce Wilson said.
He's with the organization Fighting Injustice Together, and also helped create the Black Lives Matter chapter in Greenwood.
“We’re hoping law enforcement understands that these families have been touched by this, living with this, and they need some answers," Wilson said.
Jonathan Link, the public information officer with the Greenwood Police Department, says officers are doing what they can to solve cases.
“We want to solve them and we want to get dangerous people off our streets," Link said.
He says investigators gather evidence, but evidence coupled with tips from the public would be very helpful regarding unsolved cases.
“Anytime one of these things happen our team of detectives comes in- they start from the moment they get called in and they don’t go home sometimes for a day or a day and a half until they feel like they’ve exhausted things," Link said.
Those who rallied say they live with the heartache every day.
