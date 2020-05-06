COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The SC Emergency Management Division said people affected by the April 12-13 severe storms and tornadoes in Oconee and Pickens counties may be eligible for FEMA help.
Assistance provided by FEMA for homeowners and renters can include grants for rent and repairs to make their primary home habitable. The money can also help other serious disaster-related needs like replacing essential household items, medical and dental expenses and funeral and burial costs.
The first step is to contact your insurance company and file a claim for the disaster-caused damage you’ve suffered. You don’t have to wait to start cleaning up but be sure to take photographs or video of the damage and keep all receipts for repair work.
If you have uninsured or underinsured losses, you should then contact FEMA by either going online to disasterassistance.gov or by calling the helpline at 800-621-3362 or TDD 800-462-7585.
Information that you may need when you register includes:
• Address of the damaged primary dwelling where the damage occurred
• Current mailing address
• Current telephone number
• Insurance information
• Total household annual income
• Routing and account number for checking or savings account so FEMA may directly
transfer disaster assistance funds
• A description of disaster-caused damage and losses
FEMA may need to do a remote inspection of your home before funds are released. Due to the coronavirus, all FEMA field operations have been suspended, so the inspections will be via phone.
FEMA inspectors will contact applicants by phone to answer questions about the type and extent of damage sustained. Remote inspection can help expedite the delivery of recovery assistance to survivors based on their eligibility, FEMA said.
If you have questions, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
RELATED - SBA offers disaster relief loans to those affected by April's severe storms and tornadoes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.