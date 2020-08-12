LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor David Stumbo announced Wednesday that a Laurens County man is headed to prison for 55 years after he was found guilty in a 2018 home invasion and brutal stabbing death.
A jury found Lutavious Elmore, 33, guilty of murder, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the death of 28-year-old Sergio Lindsey after a week-long trial.
Elmore stabbed Lindsey 18 times in October 2018 with a kitchen after observing Lindsey sleeping beside Elmore's ex-girlfriend in her home. He broke in through a kitchen window after watching the two sleep through the bedroom window, Stumbo said.
The ex-girlfriend was able to escape the home and call 911.
"Elmore then doused (Lindsey's) body with gasoline on the back patio and placed his clothes in a burn pile in a clearing behind the house," said Stumbo in a news release. "Investigators later found the smoldering pile of clothing, which had failed to burn completely. Elmore fled the scene and was apprehended later that morning at his sister’s residence. Elmore gave investigators various versions of events, beginning with a complete denial of any involvement and then ending with a claim of self-defense."
Elmore will not be eligible for parole.
PREVIOUSLY - Bond denied for man accused in Laurens County death investigation
"He was my lover, he was my confidant, he was my protector, he was my provider," says Sergio's wife in an ONLY on FOX interview.
After two years of waiting, the victim's family is grateful that they have closure after this brutal 2018 home invasion and stabbing death of their beloved husband, son and friend Sergio Lindsey.
It was a rough week for Lindsey's wife who had to sit through court this week, hearing all of these graphic details about her husband's death.
Alicia is indeed a strong woman who's life was shattered almost two years ago. She says she had to stand strong for her husband and now Sergio can rest easy after this verdict.
"We were just at the beginning. The sky was the limit for us and that was ripped away. It was ripped away. Ripped away and it didn’t have to be it didn’t have to be," says Alicia.
After 6 wonderful years together, Alicia says, "he was taken from me October 27, 2018."
Alicia Lindsey's husband Sergio was stabbed to death in his sleep with no time to defend himself. She learned in the trial this week that he was stabbed 18 times.
Alicia says, "the animal that murdered my husband poured gasoline on his body and his body even, at the autopsy smelled of gasoline. It was blistering from the gasoline scent on his skin. I had to hear how this man I wanted to burn my husband's body."
Now she clings to pictures, which they have a lot of, she is still wearing her ring and this tattoo of a heart with a lock that only sergio has the key too.
She addressed the suspect in court today saying that, "you did not have to murder him you did not have to murder him in his sleep. He would’ve left. That’s the type of man my husband was. He wouldn’t have wanted any confrontation."
She says, "knowing that the suspect will spend the next 55 years in jail" she is "Joyful for my husband being able to rest in peace with what we have now. Yes, we needed this closure it has been a long two years… it has been a very long and difficult journey... it was time. It was time."
"I couldn’t have asked for a better team to represent and speak on behalf of Sergio," says Alicia.
