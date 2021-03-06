COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said Saturday makes one year since we saw the first two suspected COVID-19 cases in our state.
The agency shared a video message to South Carolinians to show their hope and gratitude.
As of March 2021, DHEC says South Carolina has done the following:
• 6 million tests have been conducted through DHEC and other partners.
• Contact tracing staff has been increased from 20 statewide before COVID-19 to more than 650.
• More than 292,000 calls to the CareLine and vaccination call center have been answered.
• 1,003,558 COVID-19 vaccine shots have been given.
• 304,724 South Carolinians have been fully vaccinated.
• More than 33,000 testing events have been held, with over 7,800 more scheduled through March 31.
“Together, with the support of many, DHEC employees remain steadfast in our commitment to saving lives and ending the worst pandemic our country has seen in over 100 years,” said DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer, MD in a news release. “As we mark more than a year in our fight against COVID-19, we reflect on our journey together and we thank our partners and all South Carolinians for your continued efforts to support our state and each other during this unprecedented time. Together, we will get through this and come out stronger and better.”
