Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting reported at a bar on Clemson Boulevard overnight.
Early Tuesday morning at 12:27 a.m., deputies received a call for shots fired. When deputies arrived to Simon's Bar and Grill, they discovered two people injured.
Deputies say one victim, a female, was grazed in the lower leg, while the other victim, a male, was transported to ANMED Hospital after being shot in the foot. We're told by deputies that both victims had non-life-threatening injuries.
Surveillance footage released by the bar shows the suspect in a cowboy hat walk into the establishment and open fire. As the suspect flees the scene, the video shows him open fire again in the parking lot towards the direction of the bar.
Tuesday afternoon, Anderson County deputies say they have obtained warrants charging 68-year-old Mark W. Radcliffe of Anderson with two counts of assault and batter first degree and one count of attempted murder.
Deputies said Radcliffe was arrested in Elberton, Georgia following a traffic stop this morning.
He is being held at the Elbert County Jail. Deputies say the warrants will be published once Radcliffe is transported to Anderson County.
The victim transported to the hospital has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.