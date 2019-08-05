MYRTLE BEACH, SC (FOX Carolina) – A family visiting Myrtle Beach from Richmond, Virginia had a close encounter with a frenzy of feeding sharks just a few yards away from shore Monday morning.
Tara Savedge said her son and nephew were out skim-boarding just behind their hotel on 53rd Avenue North when they saw fish began jumping out of the water.
“My husband told the kids to get out of the water, and as soon as I grabbed my phone, we started seeing the sharks.”
Savedge said they saw at least four or five sharks feeding on a school of fish in the surf, about 30 yards from shore.
“People were swimming right near where it happened,” Savedge said.
A lifeguard told her the sharks were likely sand sharks.
She said the beach cleared out for a short time after the shark sighting, but people eventually went back in the water.
“We figured, as long as we’re not in those schools of fish, we’ll probably be okay.”
Savedge said her family were excited to see the display of nature in action, especially since one of their favorite beach pastimes is hunting for sharks’ teeth.
