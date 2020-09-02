Video of a Black man who died of asphyxiation after being handcuffed, hooded and pinned down by police was released Wednesday as activists demanded the officers be fired and charged in his death.
Daniel Prude died March 30 after he was taken off life support, seven days after the encounter with police in Rochester. Police body-camera video of the arrest was only released Wednesday.
The city halted its investigation into Prude's death when state Attorney General Letitia James' office began its own investigation in April. James said Wednesday that investigation is continuing.
