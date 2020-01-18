IVA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The city of Iva is saying goodbye to Jackson Mill. It's been more than 20 years since the mill closed and many were happy that the smoke stacks were still standing.
The last one was demolished Saturday afternoon and many say it is bittersweet to move forward.
Those who attended the event today say that they miss the times where the mill was a place that brought hundreds together, but they also miss the people who they worked alongside making an "honorable living."
They are making sure it is not forgotten as the city moves forward.
Today, people in the community got to take home a piece of Jackson Mill, even those who weren't born yet when the mill was still up and running.
Diane Vickery says her husband started working there in 1962 and she worked there in 1986... Both staying there until it closed.
Vickery says, "I was hoping that the smokestack would get to remain and be a landmark for the city of Iva, but progress takes it’s toll and I understand that it has got to go away for a new and better things for the people of Iva."
Kaye Dickerson says more than 400 were employed when she worked their as the personnel director. She says she has mixed emotions about the demolition.
Her husband worked in the shop that was connected to the smoke stack for 28 years, but he died in November.
Dickerson says, "the shop in the smokestack were side-by-side and he had this saying that I can’t get too far from the smokestack, I want to see the smokestack when I go home every day."
Now that it is no longer there, many hold on to their memories of the days that a textile mill stood proud in the city of Iva and they will share those memories for generations to come.
"They will never know that a textile industry wants thrived in there, they will never know that that is where people went and made a very good living so the only way that we can keep that going is to tell it to our generations coming along," says Dickerson.
Vickery says, "I can honestly say I am proud to be an area where there were cotton mills."
Many are hopeful for what businesses will stand where jackson mill once stood... But nothing will replace the memories that are in the hearts of many.
