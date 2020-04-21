GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Students in Greenville County have been learning from home, using school-issued Chromebooks, as the coronavirus pandemic ensues.
While the youth of our nation may comprehend how the e-learning process works, some parents may need to be updated on the technology their children are using.
So, Greenville County Schools has created a video specifically for parents to show how teachers share assignments, and how course content is accessed.
Parents Guide to Google Classroom is an introduction to the platform used by grades 3-12 in Greenville County. It is a short, two-and-a-half minute video that accompanies a slideshow already available on GCS's e-learning web page.
Not only does the video explain how the online learning process works, but it also shows parents how they can receive an email summary of their child's Google Classroom assignments. Parents can also learn how to get teacher updates through the Parent Backpack.
Spanish subtitles are also offered with the video. Simply click the gear symbol on the bottom-right corner of the screen to access them.
The Superintendent of Greenville County recently made a statement, saying he's in favor of continuing e-learning instruction for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.
MORE NEWS:
Chick-fil-A distributing more than $10.8 million to local restaurants, communities in fight against COVID-19
City of Simpsonville reopens all parks; playgrounds & public restrooms still closed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.