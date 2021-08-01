SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- A viewing was held on Sunday for the Converse University President who died on July 21, 2021.
The former University President, 63-year-old Dr. Jeffrey Barker, died suddenly last month following a bicycle crash in Spartanburg.
His viewing was held at the the John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel of the J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc. in Spartanburg from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.
A campus-wide memorial to celebrate Barker's life will take place on August 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. It will be at Twichell Auditorium in the Zimmerli Performance Center on the Converse University campus.
Barker became Converse's 11th President on July 6, 2021 and planned to lead the University during the next academic year while officials searched for the next President of Converse University. Before becoming University President, Barker served as Converse University's Provost.
