SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Converse University is holding a viewing for its president who was found dead after a bicycle wreck.
The university says the viewing for Jeffrey H. Barker will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at J.W. Woodward Funeral Home in Spartanburg. The university will hold a campus-wide memorial service for Barker on Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. at the Twichell Auditorium on campus.
The school is cancelling classes for students, faculty and employees to attend. State troopers say the 64-year-old Barker was riding a bike on a street in Spartanburg when he ran off the road and was killed July 21.
PREVIOUSLY: University: President of Converse University dies in fatal bicycle crash
