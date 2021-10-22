GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday evening, family, friends, and the community came out to remember 4-year-old Kingston Barksdale.

As we reported, Barksdale was killed on Oct. 16 in an accidental shooting in Greenville County.

"I'm still at a loss, I lost an angel. He was special, he was perfect to me. And I'm hurt," said Kingston's Mom Samantha Dodson.

King's parents tell FOX Carolina he loved basketball star LeBron James and his PlayStation like many 4-year-olds, but his maturity and love for everybody set him apart.

"He meant so much and I appreciate all the love that my son is getting and I appreciate it so much and I'm so thankful, but I really want my baby back," said Dodson.

Kingston loved Marvel and superheroes, and to his family Kingston was a superhero himself through how he lived his life.

His father, Javaris, remembers how one time Kingston wanted to give money to a person who was homeless.

"He wanted to give some money so bad that he didn't want to go to the mall and I have a video of him giving him the money saying god bless and it really meant a lot to me. It was almost like, I didn't expect this out of a 4 year old," he said.

Kingston loved holidays, including Halloween, so that's why Dodson set up a trunk-or-treat after the vigil.

Having kids enjoy life the way Kingston would.

Kingston also leaves behind two siblings, in addition to his parents and other family and friends.

His funeral is scheduled for Sunday.