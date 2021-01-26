GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Six years ago, 16-year-old Cobey Smith was gunned down in the Nicholtown community. However, his friends and family still don’t know who is responsible for the crime.
A vigil was held in coordination with Jack Logan of Put Down the Guns Now Young people, and Greenville police.
They marched from the Phyllis Wheatley Community Center parking lot to an area near where the shooting happened.
For the first time, Cobey’s mother was in attendance to the vigil.
Betty Smith says the pain of losing her son is something she doesn’t reminisce about because of the grief and devastation.
“God is keeping me. All I want is justice for my son because he didn’t deserve nothing that he got. He was not a bad child, he was a good person. For them to do him that way, I don’t know why,” Betty said.
A Captain with the Greenville Police Department was there, too. He says the investigations department currently has 16 cold cases for the city, including Cobey’s. The biggest problem they are running into is credible leads and people coming forward with information.
As this case continues to sit open, those who may know anything that could help are asked to call crime stoppers at 23-CRIME.
